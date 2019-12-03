Targets push ministers to work hard

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

President Mnangagwa’s drive to ensure all ministers produce tangible results for the benefit of citizens, has pushed Cabinet ministers to work hard, and targets set under 4th 100-Day Cycle Priority Projects have recorded notable progress.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told journalists yesterday that Cabinet “received and appreciated progress reports” in the implementation of the priority projects.

Targets set for the Karo Platinum Exploration Project in Mashonaland West Province have been met, and civil construction work for the establishment of the Jin An Low Carbon Ferrochrome Furnace in the Midlands Province is 80 percent complete.

The projects are among those aimed at achieving the US$1 billion target for the ferrochrome industry by 2023.

The US$4,2 billion Karo Resources platinum project is seen as central to economic turnaround as it is expected to push up platinum output and create an estimated 15 000 direct jobs.

In terms of resource mobilisation, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube informed Cabinet that $6,09 billion had been realised from tax revenue, out of the targeted $6,68 billion.

Expenditure targets have had to be adjusted to ensure fiscal discipline remains in place, with $3,05 billion having been disbursed, against a target of $7,68 billion.

Salaries totalled $1,7 billion; social spending $64,6 million; and capital spending $1,25 billion.

Zimbabwe has met seven out of nine Staff Monitored Structural benchmark targets set with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under financial re-engagement, including under smart agriculture financing, which is now spearheaded by banks.

Industry Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza told Cabinet that the concept note on the Chirundu One-Stop-Border Post Evaluation has been developed and agreed upon.

The ministry is engaged in consumer awareness campaigns to encourage consumers to raise complaints against unfair service providers.

Under the campaign, it has set up seven national quality forums in Masvingo, Beitbridge, Mutare, Marondera, Bulawayo, Gweru and Victoria Falls.

These forums will help the public choose quality products and so encourage their production, she said.

Other projects include the paper recycling and value chain project which is already underway in Harare.

Preparations for the drafting of a Statutory Instrument on imports management to limit the influx of imported goods into the country are also on course.

ICT Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere informed Cabinet that site scoping and deployment of furniture and a local area network at all five Community Information Centres established in Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Midlands and Masvingo have been completed.

Consumer education and awareness campaigns to increase knowledge on ICTs and cyber security have been conducted in Chiredzi, Triangle, Rutenga, Neshuro, Renco Mine in Masvingo Province, and Mapanzure in Midlands while three new 3G base stations have been commissioned under the shared infrastructure base stations project in Harare and Manicaland .

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri informed Cabinet that the installation of 8×40 hectare centre pivot irrigation units under the irrigation development project has been completed, while equipment worth US$20 million intended for the mechanisation development project is now in Durban, awaiting the Letter of Credit and guarantee from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

Other projects that have gained traction are on the rabies disease control programme which has seen 46 000 dogs out of the targeted 50 000 dogs being vaccinated countrywide.

One hundred white former commercial farmers have been paid US$53 million as compensation for improvements on the farms they used to hold, which were acquired by Government under the land reform programme.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade’s endeavours to portray the country’s image in good light are yielding results.

Zimbabwe, as Chair of the SADC Organ on Defence and Politics, has also successfully led the SADC teams that observed elections in Mozambique, Botswana, Mauritius, and Namibia.