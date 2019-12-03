MDC in trouble over Parly boycott

Zvamaida Murwira, Senior Reporter

MDC legislators have today found themselves in huge trouble after Parliament constituted a Privileges Committee to investigate whether their conduct was not in contempt of Parliament when they boycotted sittings that were attended by President Mnangagwa.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda announced that Parliament’s Committee on Rules and Orders Committee had appointed an eight-member Committee to be chaired by Mudzi South legislator, Cde Jonathan Samukange (Zanu-PF) to come up with appropriate punishment should they find the opposition legislators guilty of contempt of Parliament.

The decision followed successive incidents since 2017 when MDC Alliance legislators would refuse to rise or recognise the presence of the Head of State and Government each time he attended the Chamber in line with Parliament’s customs and practices.

More to follow