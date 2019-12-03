JUST IN: 46 doctors back at work

46 medical doctors out of the 448 that have been on strike for the past three months have returned to work following the 48-hour moratorium that was extended by President Mnangagwa after his meeting with Catholic Bishops on Friday – Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Cde Monica Mutsvangwa has announced.

Addressing the media during a Post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday afternoon Cde Monica Mutsvangwa also gave an update on various projects by ministries in the fourth 100-day cycle.

Among the projects is the purchase of irrigation equipment valued at US$20 million that is already in transit from Durban, South Africa.

Minister Mutsvangwa also said Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube had advised Cabinet that they had so far mobilised $6 billion from tax revenues against a target of $6,6 billion.

The revenues were collected in the 4th 100-day cycle.