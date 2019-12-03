Glen View Area 8 business complex gutted . . .for the fourth time!

Blessings Chidakwa, Municipal Correspondent

Property and woodwork machinery worth millions of dollars were destroyed by a fire at Glen View Area 8 Home Industry Complex along Willowvale Road in Harare last night.

Some of the equipment destroyed in the fire.

This is the fourth time the complex has been gutted by fire in 2019.

According to eyewitnesses an electrical fault that occurred last night around 10pm caused the fire resulting in the destruction of wares and machinery including generators and compressors.

Beds, kitchen cupboards, lounge suites, tables, chairs and wardrobes were reduced to ashes.

When The Herald news crew visited the scene Tuesday morning, traders were already working from makeshift structures.

