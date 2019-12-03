Model extends helping hand

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

AWARD-WINNING model and Midlands State University student Tapiwanashe Mutsimba has launched a project to assist people living with disabilities as part of his efforts to give back to the community.

Mutsimba, who donated stationery at Henry Murray School of the Deaf last Thursday, told NewsDay Life & Style that it was not a one-off event as he has targeted similar institutions for next year.

“The event turned out to be a success. I thought I would meet only a few children but to my surprise the whole school attended. It was really amazing, I fell in love with them and next year I will go back again because they are now my friends,” he said.

The 22-year-old model, who is also an aspiring television presenter, said he was inspired to make a difference in the children’s lives after attending the Miss Disability pageant in Masvingo.

“I was shocked by the level of intelligence and talent that a lot of disabled and disadvantaged people have. I was extremely impressed and became instantly inspired to make a difference in their lives and to make a contribution to their welfare and craft,” he said.

Born and bred in Masvingo, Mutsimba won the Most Promising Male Model Award during last year’s Zimbabwe Models Awards.

He has also participated in several runway fashion shows including Castle Tankard and Kulture Roots.