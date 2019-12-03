Author’s debut book fetches $24k

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

EMERGING author Ruth Shoriwa-Shumbayaonda says she was overwhelmed on Saturday night when her friend and business colleague purchased a copy of her debut publication — Chandisatindaona — for

$24 000 during an auction held during the book launch.

Besides the $24 000 paid by Latoya Duke, other bidders got the book for between $1 000 and $12 000.

Musician and author Kireni Zulu, who was the guest of honour at the launch, saluted Shoriwa-Shumbayaonda for her resilience and focus.

“Writing publishable stuff is not for everyone although many can write. It takes a lot of character, dedication and focus,” he said.

“I really salute Ruth for this feat given the long nights and hours we would spend giving direction to her manuscripts. I am happy she has made it and I encourage all aspiring authors to take a leaf from her achievement.”

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the highly-subscribed book launch, Shoriwa-Shumbayaonda said she was overwhelmed by the support she received.

“Writing is a passion that I have always had since childhood and I am really blown away by the support from family, friends and book lovers in general,” she said.

“Launching the book was just to celebrate this milestone given that publishing is a dream I harboured for long, but having the book bought at such encouraging amounts really humbled me.”

The launch, which was organised by Esteem Communications, also saw dendera crooner Tryson Chimbetu mesmerising the close to 200 people at the gathering.

Esteem Communications spokesperson Florence Mapindu said they were happy with their publishing programmes to date.

“We find joy in helping our clients achieve their milestones and we are happy that Ruth has published her first book in style,” she said.