Guspy extends hand to Bumudzo

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Emmanuel “Guspy Warrior” Manyeruke (pictured) says he has been busy raising funds and goods to give the elderly at Bumudzo Old People’s Home in Chitungwiza some cheer during this year’s festive season.

Guspy Warrior, who was raised in Chitungwiza as a Salvation Army congregant, said he believed it was time for him to give back to the community.

“This festive season, I am remembering the elderly at Bumudzo in my hood, Chitungwiza, where I grew up and being a member of the Salvation Army, I believe it is high time that I should be seen ploughing back into the community,” he

said.

“I am appealing to fellow Zimbabweans willing to chip in with donations to do so by contacting me through my digital platforms so that we contribute meaningfully to our elderly this festive season.”

Meanwhile, the musician, who released his latest double album, Undisputed, with Dhadza D on October 31 at Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza, said he usually pushed his music from October in preparation for year-end parties.

Guspy has been frequenting Bindura this year and has since promised to give his fans there a free show in January as a bonus for their overwhelming support.

“I have frequented Bindura because my fans (there) are very welcoming and I have never flopped in that city, so I am actually planning to give them a free show in January as most of us know that in January, people will be broke,” he said.

The son to the legendary gospel musician, Mechanic Manyeruke, will wrap up his Bindura shows this year on Saturday, where he will share the stage with Tocky Vibes.