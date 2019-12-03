PSL matches postponed

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

AS the 2019 league title race reaches a tipping point, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has postponed the weekend games to next week to accommodate defending champions FC Platinum who are involved in the Caf African Champions League.

Log leaders Caps United are involved in a fierce tussle for the championship with FC Platinum and third-placed Chicken Inn with just two rounds of matches left in the campaign.

The Harare giants lead the table with 58 points, two ahead of closest challengers FC Platinum, while Chicken Inn are on 53 points.

FC Platinum will play Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia in the Caf Champions League group stage match on Saturday and the PSL has scheduled the league matches only after the weekend so that title-chasers’ matches will kick-off at the same time.

“With FC Platinum playing in the Caf Champions League this weekend, we decided to postpone the matches so that the teams, especially those fighting for the championship play at the same time. We want to make sure no one is disadvantage,” PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said.

Caps United’s match against Ngezi Platinum Stars scheduled for Saturday in Mhondo-Ngezi will now be played next week. The Green Machine will then round off the campaign with a home clash against defending champions FC Platinum – a match which could turn out to be the title decider.

FC Platinum will face off army side Black Rhinos before a potentially explosive encounter with the current log leaders.

Chicken Inn, still smarting from a shock 3-1 defeat to city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs, travel to Harare to face Herentals.

The Students, as they are affectionately known, are still battling for survival, sitting on sixth position from the bottom with 38 points. They desperately need a victory to be sure of safety.

The GameCocks will then wind off their league programme with a home clash against TelOne who are also fighting for dear life.

Caps look poised to win the championship for the second time in four years after they lifted it in 2016 under the guidance of Lloyd Chitembwe.

Should they go on to win it as is highly likely, it will be a major milestone for coach Darlington Dodo as it will be his first championship in the top-flight league.