Karoi town boss barred from council premises

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

Local Government principal director Erica Jones on Thursday barred Karoi Town Council housing director Sibongile Mujuruki from entering the local authority’s premises until she is cleared of abuse of office allegations being levelled against her.

Mujuruki, who was on November 19 officially sent on leave by town secretary Wellington Mutikani, had reportedly continued reporting for duty and was at one time seen burning some documents believed to be containing incriminating evidence against her.

The housing director and other officials are being probed following an internal audit that exposed dodgy stands deals conducted by the housing department.

Council chairperson Abel Matsika confirmed that Mujuruki surrendered her office keys on Thursday following Jones’ directive.

“It is true that there was official communication from the ministry that Mujuruki must not be coming to work after she was officially told to go on two months leave pending investigations,” Matsika said.

According to sources, Karoi town councillors sought the district co-ordinator’s assistance to bar Mujuruki from her office.

“This has been a major concern. After town secretary Mutikani gave her a letter to go on leave, she has been coming to work as usual. However, director Jones gave a directive to stop this through an email to Mutikani on Thursday. He was given a directive that Mujuruki must surrender her office keys forthwith as she has been dragging her feet to leave office putting council operations into disrepute after she was given the letter to go on leave,” a source privy to the goings-on

said.

Mujuruki is among some top officials under the spotlight since July this year after Auditor-General Mildred Chiri revealed that Karoi Town Council had no housing database, while State obligations for payments were not being done on time, fuelling

corruption.

Karoi residents have also been complaining over delays in releasing a report produced by a five-member government probe team deployed in July to investigate council rot.