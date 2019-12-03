Zanu PF Byo to raise $500 000 for national conference

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

Zanu PF in Bulawayo has kick-started fundraising activities for the party’s annual conference, with the province expected to contribute $500 000 towards the event to be held at Goromonzi High School, Mashonaland East, next week.

Central committee member and chairperson for the fundraising committee in Bulawayo, Charles Chiponda last week said they were making efforts to raise their portion.

The conference budget was initially pegged at $3m for the 7 000 delegates.

“Our budget (Bulawayo) for the conference sits at half a million dollars. Not all members of the party to be there, but a few selected ones will attend the conference. We are looking forward to having 7 000 delegates from all provinces in the country,” he said.

Chiponda said they would host a fundraising event this week at a venue yet to be announced.

“The fundraising event will be on the first Friday of December and everyone is invited including the Press,” he said.

“We are quite happy with the response from Bulawayo province because they have contributed an outstanding 30 to 40% of the budget we are expecting. We would really appreciate if there are any well-wishers to contribute in cash or kind — food for the delegates,” Chiponda said.

Fundraising committee spokesperson, Khumbulani Mpofu said it was traditional that all the provinces contribute towards the conference.

“All the provinces have to give something every year and remember we are having 7 000 delegates from all provinces. This is not new because we always do these fundraising events,” Mpofu said.