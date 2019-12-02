Samantha Mtukudzi files for divorce from ex-footballer Tinashe Nengomasha

Divorce … Samantha Mtukudzi says she has been living apart from Nengomasha for 2 years

HARARE – Samantha Mtukudzi has filed for divorce from football legend Tinashe Nengomasha.

Samantha, the daughter of the late singer Oliver Mtukudzi, says in court papers that the couple have been living apart for over two years after the relationship broke down.

“The plaintiff (Samantha) avers that the marriage relationship between the parties has so irretrievably broken down that there are no prospects of restoration of a normal marriage relationship, more particularly in that the parties have lost all love and affection for each other and the parties have not lived together as a husband and wife for a continuous period exceeding 24 months,” her lawyers said.

The couple had two children together aged 12 and 14. Samantha said she wants custody of the two minors.

She is also asking the High Court to order their houses in South Africa and Zimbabwe sold, with the money being shared equally.

“It would be fair and equitable, in the event that this Honourable Court grants a decree of divorce, that the immovable property between the parties be sold and the proceeds be divided with each party being awarded 50 percent of the net proceeds. Either party would be free to buy the other out,” her lawyers pleaded.

Samantha is, however, asking a court to allow her to hang on to the furniture.

“It would be fair and equitable in the event of this Honourable Court granting a decree of divorce that an order be made that the plaintiff be awarded furniture which furnishes the Zimbabwe Hillside house and the plaintiff be awarded the furniture which furnished the South African house,” read the summons.

Nengomasha, who played for Kaizer Chiefs and earned over 30 caps in Zimbabwe colours, is yet to respond.