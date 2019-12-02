Farmer shot dead after fatally beating sangoma in night of terror on SA farm

Gonubie farmer Fritz Joubert was shot dead during an altercation with police.

Eastern Cape police have confirmed that a white farmer was shot dead by police shortly after he viciously attacked a sangoma who had been staying on the man’s Geluksdal farm in Gonubie, East London.

The two were allegedly socialising in the early hours of Saturday morning when an argument developed and escalated into a physical confrontation.

A series of tweets posted by Themba Rumbu early on Monday morning explains how Fritz Joubert allegedly killed his cousin Anele Hoyana and kidnapped the man’s wife and children. Rumbu also posted chilling two videos of the incident. Joubert had posted the videos to his Facebook timeline.

Joubert allegedly used his fists, as well as a rifle, to beat Hoyana to death.

One video shows a visibly agitated Joubert, who is wearing a Springbok jersey and has the word ‘Majeke’ scrawled on his arm, refering to Hoyana as Satan. Joubert claims that Hoyana, who is seen slumped in a chair inside the luxurious home, was attempting to bewitch him. He refers to himself as “The Chosen One” and “Prince Majeke” who is doing what God wants of him.

Another video shows Hoyana’s wife sobbing while repeatedly calling out her husband’s name as she tried to get closer while Joubert beat his body.

Joubert reportedly tried to solicit help from neighbouring farms, but the owners contacted the Gonubie and Blue Water police stations instead.

When police arrived at the house, they were allegedly told by Joubert that “Nobody is leaving here today”. They found Hoyana lying on the floor on his back with extensive head injuries.

It is unclear at this stage how Hoyana’s wife managed to leave the house but she waited outside while police spoke to Joubert.

The officers were shown to a bathroom where Hoyana’s children, a two-week-old baby and a two-year-old, were hidden in the bath. They were removed from the home and handed to their mother.

While one police officer was handing the children to their mother, Joubert allegedly attacked the Warrant Officer who remained behind inside the house.

According to East London police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala, Joubert was shot after ignoring a warning from the officer.

“During the struggle one shot went off and hit the floor. Odendaal (the Warrant Officer) warned the farm owner, but without hesitation he attacked again. Odendaal fired one shot in self defence and during the struggle the bullet from his service pistol entered under the left arm and fatally wounded the attacker,” Mqala said.

Ipid is investigating Joubert’s shooting as a seperate incident.