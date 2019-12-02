Politically-charged Zimbabwe Doctors’ body accuse Strive Masiyiwa of trying to arm-twist

Strive Masiyiwa
In a statement on Monday morning, ZHDA said HLF is trying to arm-twist the doctors into accepting its offer (the proposal to pay them $5 000 monthly, for the next six months).
Below is the statement:
02/12/19 URGENT ZHDA UPDATE
RE: HIGHERLIFE FOUNDATION OFFER
Following the solidarity meeting we had today, it was agreed that we should STOP applying because HLF is trying to arm-twist us into accepting.
We have received information that members are now being forced to sign assumption of duty, which is now forcing our members back to work, also the government is asking for a list of those who applied which shows their finger in this HLF plan.
So we are advising our members to withhold the HLF application processes with immediate effect
We will patiently wait in the trenches until there is a reasonable offer from the government.
ALUTA