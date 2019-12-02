Politically-charged Zimbabwe Doctors’ body accuse Strive Masiyiwa of trying to arm-twist

Strive Masiyiwa

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) has rejected Telecoms magnate Strive Masiyiwa’s offer through his charity organisation, Higher Life Foundation (HLF).

In a statement on Monday morning, ZHDA said HLF is trying to arm-twist the doctors into accepting its offer (the proposal to pay them $5 000 monthly, for the next six months).

Below is the statement: