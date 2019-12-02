All set for Amateur swimming champs

By Freeman Makopa

MORE than 197 swimmers are set to converge at Les Brown Pool in Harare this evening for the start of the Harare amateur Swimming Championships which will end on December 8. The six-day event will see different age group swimmers from around the province taking part.

Harare Amateur Swimming Board public relations officer Shingirai Mtetwa said all was in place for the hosting of the championships.

“We are almost there. We are ready to kick off tomorrow (today) and a total of 197 swimmers have registered for these championships. Swimmers are from clubs that include Highlands, Otters, Pirates, Sharks, Spartans and Dorados.

“The championships will be held over two weekends starting this weekend,” she said.

Mtetwa added: “These championships will be used to select the provincial team for the national championships to be held in Bulawayo from January 8 to 12, 2020. Swimmers who make level times will be picked. Some of the times were already made during the seeded galas held on Friday evenings, but swimmers must swim in the Harare Championships for selection into the Harare Team.”

Last year, Sharks Swimming Club won the championships followed by Highlands Swimming Club with Spartans coming third.

Last year, overall top swimmers by age group included 10 and Under Girls ­Loyiso Mahobele (Sharks Boys); Limbikani Kalipengule (Highlands); 11–12 Girls category Vhenekai Dhemba (Sharks) and boys Nigel Madziyire (Highlands); 13-14 girls category Tanatsirwa Chitsurura and boys Josh Covill (Spartans); 15-16 girls category Paige Van Dee Westhuizen (Highlands) and boys Dylan Huang (Sharks); 17 and over girls category Claire Melrose (Pirates) and boys Ayman Khartoun (Sharks).