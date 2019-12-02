Shot in the arm for Chinyaradzo

Dulys Motors has come to the rescue of Chinyaradzo Children’s Home in Highfield, Harare, where it drilled a borehole, donated beds, stoves and groceries worth US$10 000 as part of the Ford Motor Company global caring month initiative.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Speaking at the official handover ceremony last Thursday, Croco Holdings chairperson Moses Chingwena said Ford had a long history of investing in people to help build a better world for the communities in which it operates.

“We are thrilled to be part of this year’s Ford global caring month initiative,” he said.

Established in 1952, Chinyaradzo Children’s Home currently houses 38 children with the majority below the age of 10.

Child Protection Society director, Mercy Sakanya said the borehole will alleviate water challenges faced by the institution.

“We have a two-hectare piece of land which we are trying to make use of to generate income, but we had challenges of water. It was very difficult for us and the mothers who look after the kids to have clean water at this institution and the borehole came when we needed it most,” she said.