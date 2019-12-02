POLICE in Harare have arrested eight land barons, including a former MDC councillor, as part of government efforts to bring sanity in the allocation of residential stands in the capital.

BY MOSES MATENGA

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the arrest of Givemore Chikuwamba (46) and Phillip Mwanawasauka (48) of Parklege Housing Co-operative, who duped prospective housing owners of more than $18 000.

“Boniface Manyonganise (54) has been arrested in Chitungwiza for defrauding a complainant of US$700 through fictitious stand offers in Nyatsime area, Chitungwiza under Yemurai Housing Co-operative.

Moffart Siwizane (48) has been arrested in Kuwadzana 5 for misrepresentation in which complainants lost US$3 000 in a housing stands deal through Vanhuvatema Housing Co-operative.

His accomplices Pedzisai Chibondo and Alista Kurumbi are being sought by the police,” Nyathi said.

Precious Maphosa, Silvester Mamova Taurai, Simukai Matangira and Kundishora Maruwabvu were also arrested for illegally pegging residential stands and cultivating on a stand in Waterfalls.

“ZRP assures members of the public that the law will certainly take its course on anyone who is involved in criminal acts of pegging, parcelling out land and offering it to people fraudulently.

Members of the public should approach relevant local authority offices, government departments and institutions to acquire land through the correct and appropriate channels,” he said.

Nyathi said the police blitz will continue until there is sanity.

Local authorities have been battling to deal with land barons across the city amid indications that some were closely connected with political figures.

The post Police pounce on land barons appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.