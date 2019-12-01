R. Kelly, Kodak Black Bill Cosby spend thanksgiving in jail

Kelly and Kodak Black were among the newest crop of stars to spend Turkey day behind bars and they now know what a jailed turkey meal is like.

According to TMZ, the celebrities did get a special meal on the inside. Robert “R”. Kelly who is currently at MCC Chicago received smoked turkey, cornbread stuffing, brown gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls or whole wheat bread, pecan pie or whole fresh fruit. Meanwhile, Kodak Black received a similar spread at the FDC in Miami but he also got macaroni & cheese, green beans, and potato salad.

Bill Cosby who is experiencing a second holiday behind bars had Roast turkey, bread stuffing, whipped potatoes, gravy, green peas, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie with whipped topping in his Pennsylvania institution.

Also, Suge Knight had Roast turkey, green salad with dressing, seasoned chicken, cranberry sauce, yams, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, vegetables, cake and cornbread at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.

Meanwhile R Kelly is perhaps the most controversial figure in the music industry. His signature style of blending bizarrely explicit R&B sex ballads with inspirational gospel songs has drawn intense criticism while paradoxically also propelling him to superstardom.

But the true divide in the public perception of Kelly is not over the kinky crooner’s lyrics. Starting with his scandalous rumored marriage to

Aaliyah when she was just 15 years old, Kelly has remained a headline regular regarding questions about his alleged preference for sex with underage girls.

The most infamous was his acquittal of 14 child pornography charges in 2008, but that certainly wasn’t the last word on the subject. Since then, he’s continued to produce music and tour, but not without a few major hiccups.

The Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly brought back a slew of once-buried and never before revealed allegations against the singer, with accusations ranging from sexual abuse to domestic violence to holding underage girls and young women hostage.

Kelly has denied all of the allegations against him.

TMZ reported that sources close to the singer claim he didn’t watch the series, but he still plans to sue everyone involved with it in an attempting to discredit all of the brave women and girls who’ve come forward with allegations against him.

Here are some of the stories and alleged skeletons that R. Kelly has tried to keep in his closet. — Reuters.