Like a phoenix, Bosso have risen

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

MORE than a decade after their last flirtation with CAF inter-club football, giants Highlanders are set to revive their romance on the continent when they represent Zimbabwe in the second tier Confederation Cup next year.

Bosso booked the ticket on Saturday following their 1-0 win over Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Chibuku Super Cup final. Indications are high the Bulawayo giants will take up the challenge although a decision is yet to be made by the club’s authorities.

Besides sealing their place in Africa for the 2020-2021 edition of the Confederation Cup which begins in August next year, the Chibuku Super Cup success also ended a four-year drought for the Bulawayo giants.

Bosso’s trophy cabinet was fast gathering dust since 2015 when they last won their major silverware by lifting the NetOne Easycall Cup.

“We are so happy with this success and how the team has been progressing. It’s almost like a resurrection from the dead, it’s amazing,” said an elated Highlanders chief executive, Nhlanhla Dube

“Of course, this is a great opportunity for us to play in Africa but for now we want to bask in the success. It’s time to celebrate, a decision will be made by the relevant authorities. It’s something we are considering but only after interrogating a lot of things,” said Dube.

Highlanders last participated in the African Safari in 2008 when they crashed out in the second round of the Confederation Cup at the hands of El Merrikh of Sudan. They withdrew from the 2011 edition because of financial challenges but CAF slapped them with a three-year ban for refusing to take part against their preliminary round opponents Nchanga Rangers of Zambia following a communication breakdown with ZIFA.

This ban affected an expected return to Africa in 2014 when they won the Mbada Diamonds Cup the previous year and their place was taken by finalists How Mine.

But Bosso look determined to turn back the hands of time. They have staged an impressive comeback from a difficult start to the season, with the arrival of Dutch coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh literally giving them wings to soar.

From a team that had been wallowing in mediocrity over the years, suddenly they have transformed themselves greatly into a vicious outfit that now plays with belief that everything is possible.

The outlook could have been amazing in the league competition, where they now aim for a top four finish, had Bosso begun the season the way they are set to finish it.

As a demonstration of their tenacity, Highlanders extended their unbeaten run to 16 competitive matches by winning the Chibuku Super Cup on Saturday.

Quite remarkably, they were the only team that did not concede a goal in this year’s tournament, with inspirational goalkeeper and skipper Ariel Sibanda keeping four clean sheets.

And their hero Prince Dube has scored at every stage of the cup competition beginning with the first round knock-out of bitter rivals Dynamos at their own Rufaro turf.

Dube then created one and scored the other goal in the 3-0 drubbing of FC Platinum at the quarter-final stage. His solitary strike enabled them to climb over another difficult hurdle in the last four when they beat ZPC Kariba.

Then his right out-footer, which stirred its share of controversy over the weekend with debate raging whether the ball crossed the line or not when it came off the underside of the crossbar and bounced back into play after spotting Ngezi goalkeeper Nelson Chadya off his line, was decisive.

“This has been a wonderful tournament. We are the only team that finished without conceding a goal, we are the only team that attracted the highest number of supporters throughout, if you can check the statistics. The fans have been amazing, I am sure all the stakeholders got good value for their money,” said Nhlanhla Dube.

“This is a project we started in 2018 when we were still with Madinda Ndlovu. We made it clear when we started that results won’t be instant.

“In the first year, it was all about re-energising the side by going back to the structures and bringing up the young players who have a clear understanding of the Highlanders culture.

“We had to work hard to infuse the Highlanders brand of exciting football. Statistics show that last year we had many people coming back to the stadium to watch Highlanders games because they liked the type of football that we play.

“Then the second year, which is 2019, the target was at least reaching the final of a major knock-out tournament and that we have done and capped by winning the Chibuku Super Cup.

“We also aimed a top four finish in the league and with the way things are shaping up it’s something that is still attainable.

“Then the third year (2020) we need to maintain the gains of the previous two years, our football philosophy, to the extent that even if a new player is to come in he should fit perfectly into the template that we have created.

“If you look at how we managed to win the title four years in a row in the early 2000s, it was after we had gone back to the drawing board and putting in place a working plan that we followed up consistently.

“Next year we need to challenge the top teams and be in a position to fight for the championship. We can only develop by going a gear up,” added Dube.

Bosso sponsors NetOne were also thrilled by the strides made by the giants.

“Well done Highlanders, “Bosso” Champions Chibuku Super Cup 2019. Proudly sponsored by NetOne!! Thank you Chibuku for sponsoring the cup championship!!!” tweeted NetOne CEO Lazarus Muchenje.