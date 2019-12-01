The Herald maintains dominance

Charmaine Brown Herald Reporter

The Herald has maintained its dominance as Zimbabwe’s leading daily after it won the prestigious Superbrand of the Year 2019 Award in the print media category for the ninth year running.

Star FM, also from the Zimpapers stable, was the first runner-up in the electronic media category at the awards ceremony held in Harare last Friday.

The Superbrand awards are an annual event organised by the Marketers’ Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) to acknowledge excellence among local brands and to promote competition among organisations.

First runner-up in the best daily print media category was NewsDay, while the Daily News was the second runner-up.

In the electronic media (radio) category, Radio Zimbabwe emerged the winner again, while Power FM was the second runner-up.

In other categories, EcoCash was named the best electronic money transfer platform, while the first runner-up was OneMoney, with Telecash taking the second runner-up spot.

Seed Co retained its award in the crop production agriculture sector, while in the banking sector, Steward Bank was the winner with CBZ Bank the first runner-up.

Speaking on behalf of Vice President Kembo Mohadi at the awards ceremony, Secretary in the Vice President’s Office, Reverend Paul Damasani, implored marketers to join hands with the Government to ensure that Vision 2030 was achieved through reviving industries.

“I urge you marketers and the business sector to collaborate with the Government in ensuring that we together drive towards a common goal of ensuring that our country attains Vision 2030.

“We will achieve this as a collective and not in an individualistic manner as we put more efforts to revive our industries. Some of these efforts include addressing issues of competitiveness and resource mobilisation,” he said.

Cde Mohadi said Zimbabwe’s economy would grow through improved exports.

“Strong brands culminate in a strong economy. When we as a country produce brands that are of high standards, then our economy is strengthened through improved exports and foreign currency generation,” he said.