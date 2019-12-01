“Assassination attempt on Chamisa” – Zimbabwe’s MDC

The London Branch of the opposition MDC led by Nelson Chamisa has claimed that there was an assassination attempt on Chamisa this Sunday in Marondera.

The party announced the alleged development on twitter but did not reveal who fired the shots. The party said:

Assasination attempt on President Nelson Chamisa in Marondera today, according to Marondera Central legislator Hon. Matewu.The president was attending a tree-planting ceremony in Marondera when army personnel fired live shots which hit a precast wall.

These reports come after Chamisa spokesperson, Dr Nkululeko Sibanda also posted on twitter saying that Chamisa was under military attack.

Chamisa was attending the party’s tree-planting ceremony at Cherutombo Primary, a government school in Marondera

More: MDC London Branch