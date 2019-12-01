Tenax in ZCDC Diamonds Cup final

Lovemore Kadzura

Tenax have booked a place in the ZCDC Diamonds Cup after dissmissng FC Makaha 3- 2 in a thrilling encounter played at Vengere Stadium.

The newly crowned ZIFA Eastern Division on champions will face Masvingo United in the finals who despatched Buffaloes 1 nil in Chiredzi.

The match ended one all in regulation time and the teams had to be separated in extra time.

It was value for money for the few fans who watched the match as it was laden with all the ingredients of a cup game.

There were some questionable decisions by match officials, a penalty for the prison warders, a goal out for offside for the Mutoko boys.

FC Makaha striker Tatenda Kureya was lucky to escape the entire match without even a yellow as he acted violently on the pitch.

He at one time pushed match officials protesting against a free kick awarded to Tenax