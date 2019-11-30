Bread prices go up again

BY TAFADZWA MHLANGA

THE prices of bread have gone up to $18 from $14 a loaf, further putting pressure on already overburdened consumers who are struggling to put food on the table due to the escalating prices of basic goods.

A snap survey done by NewsDay Weekender yesterday revealed that a standard Bakers Inn loaf was now going for $18, while a Lobels loaf was trading at $16,50 in supermarkets.

National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe president Denis Wala said he could not comment on the issue as he was attending a long meeting.

In January, a loaf of bread was going for 90 cents, but the prices have continuously been going up due to shortages of wheat and foreign currency as well as rising costs of fuel and power outages, which have forced many bakers to rely on costly generators.

In his 2020 national budget, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube removed government subsidies on maize and wheat causing a sharp rise in mealie-meal and bread prices.

But on Wednesday while addressing Zanu PF youths in Kadoma, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that government would restore the subsidies.