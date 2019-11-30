The other side of Janet Manyowa

Janet Manyowa

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

POUNDING on her computer in an office where she deals with figures as a finance manager, a few cannot understand the boss in Janet Manyowa and the humility she has as a preacher of the word through music.

In her admission to NewsDay Weekender, Manyowa can multitask and cannot afford to compromise on any of her responsibilities including being a mother who looks after her three children.

The Ernest & Young chartered accountant trained Manyowa has excelled in life. She bagged several awards in her blossoming musical career. She has continued to shine on the music scene, undoubtedly becoming the most trending female gospel musician.

“I have a day job and I work as a finance manager, I trained together with my husband-cum-manager Munyaradzi at Ernest & Young chartered accountants. Besides that, I am also a parent, a mother of three and I also take that role seriously,” she said.

The Nyasha Nengoni hitmaker said her day was usually filled with exciting events, which range from praying, piano lessons to sport.

“My day is filled up with a lot of things, but first thing, I wake up in the morning and pray then I read my bible and meditate before going to the gym. Then I have to go to work and in the evening I do music practice in which I play piano and perfect my skills with other instruments,” she said.

“On Monday evening, I usually do all my music practice, on Tuesday I do rehearsals with the band while on Thursday I attend praise and worship at church where I am the leader and on weekends I do sports such as tennis and swimming, I enjoy tennis more than any other sport.”

The musician said she loved travelling to different places, adding that Nyanga was her favourite place although she preferred visiting London and Dubai, which are her favourite shopping places.

“I find Nyanga very relaxing and I also like London and Dubai of which Dubai has my favourite shopping place and as for food, I like rice and chicken and steak also. My favourite drink is Crème Soda,” she said.

Although squabbles are found in marriages, however, she said they have found a way to deal with that and have learnt to separate business from marriage. She also noted that the Bible urged people not to spend the rest of the day angry at each other. Manyowa and husband are blessed with three children, Matipa, Waishe and Mufaro.