Fuel shortages haunt Zupco

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

ZIMBABWE United Passenger Company (Zupco) has failed to supply its fleet in Bulawayo with fuel for the past three days, leaving thousands of the commuting public stranded, Southern Eye has heard.

Most service stations in the city did not receive diesel supplies for close to a week, resulting in long winding queues resurfacing.

Some Zupco drivers said they had not received diesel in two days.

One of the drivers said they had not received any diesel amid revelations they were being allocated 100 litres every two days.

“We are given 100 litres of diesel every two days, but we have not received anything for the past two days. We had been promised diesel on Monday, but we did not receive anything,” the driver said.

The State-owned entity recently engaged local commuter omnibuses under its programme. Zupco kombis charge $2 per trip.

Zupco southern region manager, Tineyi Ruwasoka declined to comment on the fuel shortages.

‘“I do not comment on that,” he said.

Residents have, however, questioned if the recent commissioning of 76 buses by President Emmerson Mnangagwa was real or it was just politicking.

This week, commuters in Bulawayo struggled to get transport to and from work as only a few buses were seen plying the routes.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson, Ambrose Sibindi said the commuting public had not seen the commissioned buses on the roads.

“In fact, residents are questioning where those 76 buses are, because they have not made any impact or change and in future people may not trust the government,” Sibindi said.