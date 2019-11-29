Discarded at FC Platinum, turned into a Warrior at ZPC Kariba

Tadious Manyepo and Collin Matiza

THE arrival of Jameson Mukombwe from Black Rhinos in 2017 was huge message to him.

Apparently, he would be pushed further down the perking order in that right-back position at FC Platinum. Already he had been Raphael Muduviwa’s understudy.

Ian Nekati, the son of football legend Tobias Sibanda, took the offer from ZPC Kariba without any second thoughts.

“I needed game time. I was enjoying my stay at FC Platinum, whom I had joined in 2013,’’ he said.

‘‘There were fantastic players, superb fans and an awesome technical department led by Norman Mapeza.

“But, I needed to play regularly. After all, there were so many offers from different clubs. I chose to pen a two-year deal with ZPC Kariba.’’

After an impressive season for club and country, Nekati was duly voted among the 11 Soccer Stars of the Year on Wednesday.

Nekati has risen to become the Warriors preferred choice at the right side of defence.

“Football is in my system. I know nothing else besides the game of football. If I wasn’t to be a footballer, then nothing. This is a game passed into my DNA by my late father.”

His father was a CAPS United legend who died on March 3, 1998.

No wonder why Nekati chose the Green Machine’s juniors to hone his skills.

He was later recruited into the ambitious Twalumba FC project coached by ZIFA technical director, Wilson Mutekede, in 2012.

“I had no any doubt this young man would grow to become one of the best players in this country,’’ said Mutekede.

‘‘His game intelligence is magnificent. The technique and tactics, as well as the individual motor qualities, one would easily tell he was destined for the stars.’’

“I feel that this has been my year. I would like to thank the whole Kariba community, my teammates, the technical department and the fans for the achievements.

‘‘It’s not for me, it is for everyone who believe in this great institution.”

Somewhere in Pretoria, South Africa, Desire “Juggler” Mbidzo is a happy man.

He coached Nekati while he was still a young boy at a Division Three A side, Highfield Chiefs ‘84.

UK-based Zimbabwean coach Philip Zulu is credited for bankrolling the Highfield club in 2005 before the team collapsed in 2006 when it had attained promotion into Division Two A.

“I used to coach Highfield Chiefs ‘84 FC, a team that was being bankrolled by Phillip Zulu.

‘‘He even bought a team bus that we used for our games home and away. We were also one of the teams playing friendly matches with Dynamos as we had managed to have a great game protocol with Nyika Chifamba who was the DeMbare team manager during that time.

“Highfield Chiefs ‘84 was formed in 2005 and the team was in Division Three A and went on to win promotion from Division Three A to Division Two A the same year.

‘‘I did scout and coach Ian Nekati and made him a utility player.

“Phillip Zulu was paying his fees at one time and buying his school stationery as his uncle, Mr Sibanda (Senior), had opened up to me saying ‘coach Juggler may you assist me with Ian Nekati’s needs.’

“Our training field was Glen Norah stadium and our home ground was Raylton Sports Club in Harare.’’

Nekati’s two-year contract comes to an end on December 31 and already a number of clubs are scrambling for his signature.

Nekati doesn’t rule out a reunion with the Green Machine before hanging up his boots.

But for now, he is “fully committed” to ZPC Kariba’s cause.