One killed, 4 injured outside Mupedzanhamo

Blessings Chidakwa and Wallace Ruzvidzo

A Grade 7 pupil was killed, while at least two others and two adults were critically injured after being hit by a speeding Mercedes-Benz at Shawasha Grounds in Mbare yesterday morning.

The deceased, who was identified as Kudakwashe Mabhande, was pushing a cart and was dragged under the wheels of the Benz.

He had just passed his Grade 7 examinations with eight units. When The Herald arrived at the scene, his father was seated a few metres away from his son’s body and in shock.

After hitting the boy, the car swerved to avoid a parked lorry, but hit the driver standing by the vehicle, before swinging to the other side of the road and ploughing into a group of vendors, injuring at least two children and one more adult.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, giving details, said the Benz, which was being driven by a woman, was heading towards the central business district and had just passed Rufaro Stadium when the multiple accidents occurred. Asst Comm Nyathi said the driver could have accelerated accidentally instead of the braking, losing control of the vehicle, resulting in it running over several people, including vendors who were selling their wares by the roadside.

One of the witnesses, Mr Tendai Linde, said: “I was parked on the side of the road and when I was about to start off , I checked my rear view mirror and noticed that there was a speeding car coming behind me.

“So I decided to stay put and let it pass. When I was about to check my mirror again, I heard a loud bang at the back of my car. I then saw a boy who had been pushing a cart behind me being dragged for a few metres under the speeding car. When we got to him, he was already dead,” he said.

Mr Linde said the driver then swerved to avoid hitting a lorry that was parked on the side of the road and hit the driver instead.

The driver was tossed into the air and he fell head first on to the tarmac.

“The car then crossed over to the other side of the road and hit about four more people, including two children, resulting in them being seriously injured,” he said.