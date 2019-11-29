Breaking: Maligwa has case to answer

Post Correspondent

Mutare Town Clerk – Joshua Maligwa – has been put to his defence after a magistrate ruled that he has a case to answer on all five counts of corruption he allegedly committed when he was still Rusape town secretary.

Maligwa through his lawyers, Mr Victor Mazengero and Taurai Khupe, had applied for discharge at the close of the State case arguing that the prosecution had failed to prove against their client.

However, Mr Vusimuzi Gapara said, after anaylising submissions by both the state prosecutor Ms Event Dhliwayo and defence, it is clear that the State managed to prove a prima facie case against Maligwa.

Mr Gapara also threw out an application for postponement by Mr Mazengero who said he wanted enough time to prepare for defence.

State prosecutor Mr Roy Weja who was standing in for Ms Dhliwayo opposed the application labeling it a deyaing tactic.

The case continues this afternoon.