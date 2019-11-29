No to abuse of intellectual property rights: First Lady

Mashudu Netsianda Bulawayo Bureau

FIRST Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa has expressed concern over the rampant abuse of artistes’ intellectual property rights and pledged to support the country’s music and arts industry to ensure it realises its full potential of creating sustainable job opportunities in line with Vision 2030.

Speaking at the inaugural conference on the ease of doing business in the creative and cultural industries (CCIs) here yesterday, the First Lady commended the Government’s commitment to capacitate organisations tasked with protecting intellectual property rights.

“Among a litany of challenges, I am particularly concerned about the rampant and wanton abuse of intellectual property rights. Artists’ intellectual and creative output ought to be respected and protected. I am delighted that this conference places reform of administrative, policy and legislative provisions in respect of property rights at the centre of deliberations. This is indeed the path to pursue if we are to empower our creatives,” she said.

The First Lady said commercialisation of the CCIs cannot be achieved if intellectual property rights are not respected.

“Going through the national budget statement, I was pleased to note there is commitment by Central Government to capacitate organisations with the responsibility to protect intellectual property rights. It is my expectation that this conference will make practical submissions on how intellectual property rights can be strengthened,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa said she has a strong passion for local music and drama which has influenced her childhood and adult life.

“I am no performer, but I have always immersed myself and have been inspired by the immense talent exhibited by sons and daughters of Zimbabwe. It is not lost to me that Zimbabwe has some of the best creative talents,” she said.

“From the post-independence era that saw the emergence of cultural institutions such as Amakhosi to the contemporary era that has seen the emergence of hubs, the cultural landscape in Zimbabwe in general and Bulawayo has surely evolved. I am proud of Bulawayo groups such as IYASA and Insingizi and artists such as Sandra Ndebele who have exported Zimbabwean culture to the rest of the world. The endurance of the CCIs is indeed commendable.”

The First Lady also emphasised the importance of creating safe working spaces for female artists.

“Women must at all times be protected. Consideration of ease of doing business must also project a gender lens. Duty bearers and cultural operators must be deliberate about consistently providing safe spaces for women to create and distribute artistic content,” said Amai Mnangagwa.

“I was particularly delighted that the 2020 national budget statement has made a provision for distribution of sanitary pads to girls in school. This is a significant milestone and I want to encourage our arts institutions to also emulate Government by coming up with various emancipatory interventions for female creative practitioners.”

The First Lady also expressed concern over cases of artists struggling through life post the zenith of their careers.

“We have all witnessed distinguished women and men being dealt a heavy blow by life’s challenges. The current economic challenges have further compromised artists’ social safety nets. Any society ought to be concerned when artists are in strife,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa, who is also a philanthropist through her charity organisation Angel of Hope Foundation, challenged parents and guardians to encourage and allow their children to pursue their dreams in arts.

“We all have an obligation to challenge societal perceptions of the arts as a peripheral and non-formal occupation. It is my highly considered submission that the cultural sector should not be engaged on a charitable basis. While selected institutions and individuals have positively responded to the plight of artists, the convening of this conference seeks to unravel the very structural barriers that hinder sustainable growth of the CCIs,” she said.

She also urged the private sector to invest significantly in CCIs and create jobs for youths in line with Vision 2030, saying the industry has abundant potential to aid economic recovery efforts.

“Furthermore, it is commendable that this conference has framed discussions in a business-oriented manner. I reiterate that the arts are not a charity case but are indeed a business endeavour. In other jurisdictions, the private sector invests significantly in the CCIs. I wish to challenge the private sector in Zimbabwe to also pursue mutually beneficial collaborations with the CCIs,” said Amai Mnangagwa.

“I also want to encourage investment in capacity development through entrepreneurship training.

“When the operating environment for the CCIs is ultimately improved, individual artists, women in particular, will have the responsibility to enhance their knowledge and skills in creative entrepreneurship. The CCIs must create sustainable job opportunities in line with Vision 2030.”

Through Angel of Hope, Amai Mnangagwa offered to explore avenues for collaboration between the creative sector and health institutions.