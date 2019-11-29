Let’s focus on nation-building: Mutsvangwa

Michael Tome Business Reporter

Government has urged citizens to unite and focus on issues that bring the nation together as opposed to expending energy on negativity. This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa while addressing delegates at the Institute of Corporate Directors Zimbabwe (ICDZ) awards ceremony in Harare on Thursday night.

“What takes Zimbabweans apart should be discarded and build on what brings Zimbabweans together because it’s our country together,” she said.

“Each and every one should play their part, it is not about them and us, and it’s not about criticising; it is about coming together to say what is good for this country.

“Like I always say, if Zimbabwe was a company, we are all shareholders, so let us get back to business that makes this country move forward,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Zimbabweans, mostly those in opposition politics and civil society organisations, are taking every opportunity to tarnish the country’s image by staging illegal demonstrations in a bid to attract police attention and play the human rights card.

The ICDZ excellence awards, which ran under theme, “Recognising astute directorship in turbulent times”, are designed to recognise individuals’ contribution through their respective boards to strategic direction, sound corporate governance and good corporate citizenship as seen through operational performance of their enterprises.

Minister Mutsvangwa implored Zimbabweans to adopt good corporate governance practices to grow their businesses and develop the country.

She also called on the directors to remain optimistic for a turn in economic fortunes.

“We owe it to ourselves to engage at all levels across the political divide, socio-economic spectrum, to determine the course Zimbabwe will take now and into the future.

“The world is not kind let us build a strong and sustainable Zimbabwe premised on good governance and the application of sound and sustainable economic principles.

“It is therefore critical for Zimbabwe to embrace the Directors’ Excellence honours to rekindle the positive spirit of building a Zimbabwe that has a well governed business sector as well as a leadership that is ethically responsible and good corporate governance compliant,” she said.