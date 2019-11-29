Takaidza shines at Aussie awards

Bernard Muchemwa Correspondent

top Zimbabwean men and women across a swath of disciplines were announced during the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards at a glittering function in Sydney, Australia, last Saturday night.

The ceremony was graced by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Australia Joe Tapera Mhishi among other illustrious personalities. Top host and MC Obey Chingorivo brought the occasion to life his well-structured programme announcement setting the function alight and heart throbbing.

Notable winners were netball sensation and Zimbabwe Gems star Joice Mada Takaidza who whisked away three awards in the categories of Sport Personality of the Year, People’s Choice and the Chairman’s Award, a record since the inception of this Award in 2017.

Another budding star who shone brightly was lawyer Harutsari Marunda, who was honoured twice with the Business of the Year award and the Outstanding Achiever Award.

Tendayi Ganga got a double, the Community Champion of the Year (Female) and the Community Organisation of the Year through her Born to Shine Women’s Organisation.

The event was an explosive affair, thanks to Method Mukundu and other organisers, who included life insurance company Zororo Phumulani’s Worldwide Funeral Services for sponsoring this prestigious award giving event to Zimbabweans of remarkable distinction in Australia’s sphere of life.

Below are all the winners on this momentous night at the Intercontinental Sydney Hotel

Young Achiever’s Award

The Mango Twins (Julian & Juliet Mango)

Business of the Year

HCM Legal

Community Organization of the Year

Born to Shine Women’s Organisation

Community Champion of the Year Female

Tendayi Ganga

Community Champion of the Year Male

John Shumba

Simba Mushete

Event of the Year

ZimOz Summer Festival

Female entrepreneur of the Year

Lucky Ngoshi

Male Entrepreneur of the Year

Tobias Mahohoma

Music Artist of the Year

Simba Mushete

People’s Choice

Joice Mada Takaidza

Professional of the Year

Tecla Muriri Masunda

Sportsperson of the Year

Joice Mada Takaidza

Media Personality of the Year

Kim Renee Wadyehwata

Leadership in Mental and Everyday Wellbeing Advocacy Award

Gladys Mutongoreya

Academic Excellence

Dr Fidelis Mashiri

Outstanding Achievement Award

Haatsari Marunda

Philanthropic Leadership Award

Alfred Chidembo