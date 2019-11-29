Takaidza shines at Aussie awards

Bernard Muchemwa Correspondent
top Zimbabwean men and women across a swath of disciplines were announced during the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards at a glittering function in Sydney, Australia, last Saturday night.
The ceremony was graced by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Australia Joe Tapera Mhishi among other illustrious personalities. Top host and MC Obey Chingorivo brought the occasion to life his well-structured programme announcement setting the function alight and heart throbbing.
Notable winners were netball sensation and Zimbabwe Gems star Joice Mada Takaidza who whisked away three awards in the categories of Sport Personality of the Year, People’s Choice and the Chairman’s Award, a record since the inception of this Award in 2017.
Another budding star who shone brightly was lawyer Harutsari Marunda, who was honoured twice with the Business of the Year award and the Outstanding Achiever Award.
Tendayi Ganga got a double, the Community Champion of the Year (Female) and the Community Organisation of the Year through her Born to Shine Women’s Organisation.
The event was an explosive affair, thanks to Method Mukundu and other organisers, who included life insurance company Zororo Phumulani’s Worldwide Funeral Services for sponsoring this prestigious award giving event to Zimbabweans of remarkable distinction in Australia’s sphere of life.
Below are all the winners on this momentous night at the Intercontinental Sydney Hotel
Young Achiever’s Award
The Mango Twins (Julian & Juliet Mango)
Business of the Year
HCM Legal
Community Organization of the Year
Born to Shine Women’s Organisation
Community Champion of the Year Female
Tendayi Ganga
Community Champion of the Year Male
John Shumba
Simba Mushete
Event of the Year
ZimOz Summer Festival
Female entrepreneur of the Year
Lucky Ngoshi
Male Entrepreneur of the Year
Tobias Mahohoma
Music Artist of the Year
Simba Mushete
People’s Choice
Joice Mada Takaidza
Professional of the Year
Tecla Muriri Masunda
Sportsperson of the Year
Joice Mada Takaidza
Media Personality of the Year
Kim Renee Wadyehwata
Leadership in Mental and Everyday Wellbeing Advocacy Award
Gladys Mutongoreya
Academic Excellence
Dr Fidelis Mashiri
Outstanding Achievement Award
Haatsari Marunda
Philanthropic Leadership Award
Alfred Chidembo