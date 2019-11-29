Mutizhe breaks record in UK

Tanaka Mahanya Features writer

Tafadzwa Mutizhe (27), a Zimbabwean based in London, United Kingdom is on top of the list in career progression in the male-dominated construction industry.

The company she works for, Arcadis is into global design, engineering and management.

In 2012, she pursued a Law degree in the UK and did a master’s degree in Quantity Surveying.

Mutizhe has been in the industry for four years.

“According to statistics women make up 5 percent of the construction industry. I have always wanted to be in a job/ position that makes a difference”, she said.

Mutizhe has broken the glass ceiling, associated with a stereotypical view that women are inferior to men.

“The reason why I chose the profession is to show the world that women have equal potential when compared to men”

“There is still a lot of belief that the construction industry is only for men. That is a mentality which needs to change globally”

Despite her first degree being Law, Mutizhe has grown as an individual running massive projects that range between $50 million and $200 million pounds in value.

“I have also had the privilege of being part of the corporate social responsibility committee which has enabled me to give back to the community.”

“I’m also passionate about the work I do, and would love it if there were opportunities for me down the line to also be able to mentor other employees, especially women, who are interested in getting into the construction industry.”

“In five years, I want to be running a mentoring network for young girls, who are keen on getting into the construction industry. As they say, ‘kudzidza hakupere’.”

“I’m also looking to further my education and merge my law and construction background and go into dispute resolution.”

Mutizhe has challenged girls and women to engage in professions that are male dominated, and show their intelligence.

“To my fellow girls, believe in yourselves and go for what you want. Outside of your comfort zone is where the magic happens. Don’t be afraid to try something new.”

Mutizhe also urged society to restrain from gender bias and create an opportunity for equal treatment of men and women.