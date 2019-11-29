Perfect combination of flowers, vases

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Home and Garden Writer

Flowers and vases are important in every homestead no matter how rich or poor a family is. They do not only act as an accessory or décor in a house, but they give a true reflection of the mood and character of the people who live in the house.

Flowers are a common gift for any of life’s special occasions and even the moments in between.

A bouquet of bright blooms can bring cheer to any space and leave a lasting impression, even after they are gone.

Whether you have received an anniversary arrangement, a graduation bouquet or picked out a gorgeous bunch for the coffee table, you will want to enjoy them for as long as possible.

How many times have you had a gorgeous flower arrangement in your home, only to place it in a vase that does not do it justice?

The sad truth is that flower bouquets do not last forever.

On the bright side, there are guidelines and little known tips you can use to ensure the longevity of your flowers.

While creativity is half the fun in arranging your flowers, certain blooms pair best with certain vases and containers.

In an interview, florist Davison Dingani, who is based at the Africa Unity Square Gardens in Harare, said flowers or houseplants are always good, as they add colour to one’s surroundings but you just need to have a trick to make it worthwhile.

He admitted that working with flowers is not an easy job.

“Flowers are beautiful and it is a must for every house to have one, with such complimenting vases.

However, they are time-bound and start withering and this becomes stressful.

“In order to make the flower last longer, control the temperature of the water instead of hitting it with blowers that will kill them instantly. Be mindful and blend the various flowers well.

Consider the morphology, texture, as well as the colour.

For example, bold, angular, shiny tropical flowers such as bird of paradise do not blend well with softer, delicate, ruffled flowers such as sweet peas,” he explained.

He said that while the larger-than-life installations are in vogue for events, one could also use a delicate floral arrangement at home to add freshness.

Founder and chief executive officer of internationally acclaimed “La Fleur Hariharan” Subramaniam, recommended that before you set up the flowers at home, pick out the container to be used.

“Having said that, you can think out-of-the-box and beyond the regular funnel mouth vase. The only thing that matters is that the container is waterproof.

Generally, the proportions to consider are that the container should be a third of the height of the arrangement once completed,” he said.

He suggests that when working a simple glass vase, one can add aspidistra leaves, shells and stone to the bottom to make it fun.

“Foliage is a beautiful addition to flowers, available in lots of different hues of grey and green; it adds volume and interest to the flowers.

Textural grass and herbs are also great ways to add interest. Twigs such as magnolia branches or any pretty fauna can also be used within an arrangement of flowers to add a focal point.

Keep the branches slightly longer than the flowers to really grab attention,” said the florist.

It has been noted that flowers can be floated on the top of the water that sits in a low bowl.

In Zimbabwe, the most popular flower is the rose not because of the power of attraction it has but it is easily accessible and can be arranged and decorated with anything and picking the mood of the house.