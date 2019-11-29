Anne Nhira wants to get rich soon

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

In 2017, former “Studio 263” actress Anne Nhira hogged the limelight for controversial reasons. There was a debate around South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu’s intention to participate at the Harare International Carnival.

Because of her lewd style related to nudity, there were mixed feelings over the morality of Zodwa Wabantu’s appearance at the carnival.

Nhira, popular for her role as Vimbai Jari in “Studio 263”, torched a storm when she spoke vehemently against Zodwa’s proposed visit to the carnival.

Because many people wanted Zodwa to come for the carnival, Nhira suddenly became unpopular and was ridiculed on social media.

That was probably the last time Nhira caught public attention.

The shadow of the Zodwa controversy reportedly followed her when she went to South Africa to pursue her acting career and things did not go well.

Fast forward to 2019, Nhira is thinking of going big.

She looks confident of her new plans and she was all smiles during the interview with The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle.

She was recently appointed SADC head for Get Rich Africa, an organisation that works with young people, empowering and developing their business ventures.

Has she hanged her acting talent to pursue the new dream? She could not respond without first referring to the Zodwa issue.

“First let me clear the air, once more. I was misquoted. I never hated Zodwa. I do not have bad blood with her. What I only did was that I wrote four letters to different ministries appealing to them on moral issues.

I ended up having backlash on social media, but I remained strong and I knew it would pass. Everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion,” she said.

Nhira, who recently lost her mother, said she is her own celebrity.

“Many people think acting has made me a star, but little do they know that my first career was modelling. I was my own star and acting was just another stepping stone.

For now, I can safely say that I have taken a break (from acting). Unless I have a role in an international production or in my own production, you will not be seeing me on screens anytime soon.

“For now, it is about business opportunities. I am now with Get Rich Africa and we are now talking about making millionaires and billionaires. We are empowering the youths and so far we are proud to have a few that have passed through our courses and running their own business in Kadoma, Kwekwe and Mutare.

“We are not only in Zimbabwe, but across Africa and we are making plans to host a huge event early next year with some of Africa’s top captains of industry who will come, not only impact knowledge but make sure it is implemented,” she explained.

She said her inspiration to work hard comes from many books about achievements and great people of the world that she reads regularly.

“I have friends but books are my passion. The last book I read was, “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene. My role model is Africa rich woman Folorunsho Alakija from Nigeria as she is a prayer warrior, powerful motivator and has inspired a lot of people.”

Asked about her love life, Nhira pushed the question aside.

“My brother, if you are a famous person all eyes are on you and I don’t like to talk much of my private life,” she jokingly said.

Born in a family of seven children, two girls and five boys, the lanky outspoken personality said she is a fan of sea food.

“I eat healthy and I drink lots of water. I love sea food and I never miss church at AFM in Avondale. I am an over analytic person as I always push myself to work extra hard. My new post will not only move mountains but will have results,” she said.

“We want to change the mindsets and that is our goal.”

“Our courses somehow are beyond reach to many but we decided to have a fundraising dinner and that will also cater for others who are not affording,” she said.

To conclude the interview, we asked Nhira about the rumour that she is bleaching.

“I am tired of all this. If I move around even with my dad driving, they will say I am with a sugar dad.

I have been away for quite some time in different countries, I never bleach my skin. It is who I am,” she said.