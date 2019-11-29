Ngezi plan smash-and-grab mission

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars are planning to silence a city by staging the greatest smash-and-grab mission in the domestic Premiership today.

The Mhondoro side take on odds-on-favourites Highlanders in the Chibuku Super Cup final at Barbourfields this afternoon.

The platinum miners won the same silverware three years ago. They rested key players when they took on Black Rhinos in a rescheduled league match at Rufaro on Monday.

Coach Rodwell Dhlakama benched some of his influential men like Qadr Amini, defensive midfielder Gerald Takwara, defender Polite Moyo and Donald Teguru in the 0-0 draw against Rhinos.

The Mhondoro side have always proved difficult opponents for Bosso. Dhlakama’s men have not lost a match to Bosso in their last five competitive meetings.

The platinum miners won three of the engagements and the other two ended in identical 1-1 stalemates.

Ngezi, whose route to the final saw them pass the quarter-final and semi-final stages via the penalty shootout lottery, are unbeaten in three league matches and will be hoping to carry the form into the final.

Ngezi will miss two key players, Tichaona Mabvura and Nelson Ketala, through injuries. “Obviously, we are aware that we are playing away from home,’’ said Dhlakama.

‘‘The environment gives the home team an edge, largely because of the supporters who make up the 12th man.

“That is why we have stressed the importance of psychological preparedness. Of course, you will never get to a point where you say you are 100 percent satisfied but I believe our guys will be up to the task.’’

Highlanders are keen to end a trophy drought, spanning four years, this afternoon.

The Bulawayo giants were even in a very good mood yesterday, tweeting their coach was not considering leaving them to join Arsenal who sacked Unai Emery.

Bosso’s last major piece of silverware was the NetOne Easycall Cup in 2015.

Club chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe, believes winning the Chibuku Super Cup means the world for the Bosso family.

A ticket to represent Zimbabwe in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup is at the stake on top of the $225 000 prize money for the winners. “We are all hopeful, winning the Chibuku Super Cup will be a very big thing for the Highlanders family,’’ he said.

‘‘If you look at it, there hasn’t been anything in our trophy cabinet in a very long time. We have not won anything of great importance in recent years and we are saying this is a chance to do it.’’

The arrival of Pieter De Jongh has given Highlanders an added impetus.

The Dutchman landed them in their first final of the rebranded Chibuku Super Cup courtesy of a deserved 1-0 win over Dynamos at Rufaro in the first round and an emphatic 3-0 thrashing for 2014 Chibuku champions FC Platinum in the quarter-finals.

Bosso edged ZPC Kariba 1-0 in the semi-finals to boost chances of ending the trophy drought. Mhlophe said they are expecting a full house at Barbourfields where Highlanders have been drawing huge crowds this season.

The Premier Soccer League have pegged the cheapest ticket at $20 for the rest of the ground, $50 for the wing while the VIP ticket is the most expensive at $100.

“It’s quite a big game considering the atmosphere in Bulawayo and we are actually expecting the stadium to be filled up to the rafters.

‘‘We are urging our fans to come out in their numbers, to bring their families and enjoy the beautiful game of football.

“We need this. If you look at where we are coming from, we did not have the best start early in the season. It’s fitting to end on a high,” said Mhlophe. Highlanders have been enjoying good form, inspired by their goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda and in-form striker Prince Dube.

There have also been fine performances by players like Tinashe Makanda, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobizitha Masuku and Denzel Khumalo.