Man beds step mom, confesses to have slept with married women

A Gokwe man was fined three cows after he bedded his stepmother before confessing that he had bedded half the married women in his area due to his insatiable sexual appetite.

Albert Musokeri (25) of Gokwe under Chief Chireya slept with his father’s second wife Ketina Musokeri (35) who is 10 years his senior.

A source close to the family said Albert and his stepmother had an affair close to two years behind Albert’s father, Joshua Musokeri. “Albert and his stepmother have been seeing each other for close to two years now but Albert’s father did not know about it.

“At some point he started suspecting that his wife was having an extra marital relationship with someone but not knowing it was his own son. He then hatched a plan to follow Ketina everywhere she went,” said the source.

On the fateful day, Musokeri followed his wife who had gone to fetch water but did not find her. He traced her shoeprint and caught the pair red handed having sex in the bush. He then reported the awkward incident to the village head who forwarded the matter to Chief Chireya.

Chief Chireya confirmed presiding over the case.

“I can confirm that l presided over a case where a man slept with his father’s wife. I ordered the man to pay three cows, and the woman to pay three goats,” said Chief Chireya.

“The young man also confessed that he had slept with over half of the married women from his area because his father had given him juju which resulted in him having a huge sexual appetite,” added Chief Chireya