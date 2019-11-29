What’s up this weekend . . .

Andrew Moyo

This weekend is special in many ways.

Not only does it kick-off with the “Black Friday” mayhem, but also introduces the last month of the year, signaling that the festive season is now in full swing.

Many pockets might not be smiling considering the current economic climate but that has not stopped people from partying and this weekend there are many interesting events taking place around the country.

Friday

Winky D at Maestro

Despite being one of the biggest artistes in the country, Winky D rarely stages live shows in the capital but tonight he takes his act to Maestro Restaurant Lounge & Bar.

This is a gig not to be missed with the artiste bringing his full band for what is set to be an epic outing. The “Gaffer” will be supported by a number of top DJs including Stavo, C-Skills, Rawse and Ganyo.

Carl Joshua Ncube at Reps Theatre

Stand-up comedian Carl Joshua Ncube takes his jokes to Reps Theatre Friday evening. Reps has become the home of the popular Simuka Comedy Nights.

This stand-up special will be recorded live for an upcoming TV series. His dance with the capital’s comedy fans does not end today as he is also set to perform at ArtiSana Gallery Café Saturday.

Saturday

Comexposed Converge 2019

Comexposed Converge, which will be held Saturday at the Bronte Hotel, is a Zimbabwean digital arts, technology and innovation convention.

It is the collective effort of digital artists and creators in Zimbabwe showcasing their work, progress and dreams.

Comexposed aims to bring together Zimbabwean digital creators under one banner to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing and growth in skills.

Picnic On

For those who are looking for the laid-back outdoor vibe, Picnic On which is taking place at Alex Sports Club Saturday is the event to attend.

The picnic event is one of the many outdoor events that have become a prominent feature on the leisure scene.

Hello Summer

Saturday, the Queen of Hearts Cafe & Bakery will be buzzing from noon till late in the evening with a summer setting set to take over the venue.

Fungai Nengare

In the spirit of summer, Fungai Nengare, The Mackayz and Rob Macson are among the acts that will be entertaining patrons throughout the day. Besides the music aspect, the venue is popular for its drink specials and delicious food.

Sunday

Sushi Sundays

Pabloz’ VIP Deck’s Sushi Sundays have lately been causing a buzz on the capital’s leisure scene, attracting large numbers at every edition.

With Jason Le Roux and Ray Dizz on the turntables, this party is one worth checking out for those who are into that upmarket vibe.