Gas usage tops 50 million kg mark

Ray Bande Senior Reporter

THE use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Zimbabwe is expected to hit 50 million kilogramme mark per year as electricity outages persist, a Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) official has said.

Not so long ago, the use of LPG in the country was in its infancy as citizens were mainly sceptical about the safety of LPG, especially in homes.

But persistent electricity load shedding has left the Zimbabwean populace finding alternative energy sources such as LPG.

In an interview on the sidelines of a ZERA consumer education and awareness outreach programme in Chikanga high-density suburb in Mutare last Friday, the nation’s power regulators’ customer services manager, Engineer Nobert Matarutse, said they were expecting the gas consumption levels to be not less than 50 million kg this year.

“Judging by the historical information at hand whereby we consumed 38 kilogrammes by the end of 2018, we are expecting not less than 50 million kilogrammes this year.

“I am sure we all agree that there has been increased usage of LPG because of increased electricity load-shedding in the country. In 2018 it was actually better in terms of load-shedding,” he said.

ZERA is on a whirlwind tour around the country educating communities on efficient and affordable use of energy on the backdrop of steepp ZESA electricity tariffs.

The country’s energy regulatory authority is also educating customers on safe usage of LPG.

Eng Matarutse said ZERA was carrying out outreach programmes to promote the use of LPG throughout the country.

“We are moving big time in training and awareness that even the rural people should also see the convenience of LPG. It is clean, safe and instantaneous, meaning that when you switch it on, heat will be there and if you switch it off heat will be gone.

“LPG is a very good form of energy to use, so we are promoting that to people who are even in the outlying areas so that they also jump onto it, hence its growth,” he said.

While the formation of the Zimbabwe LPG Association was expected to go a long way towards regulating the industry, there has been many fly-by-night and unlicensed LPG retailers.

Speaking at the same event, ZERA regional compliance officer technical Mr Musarurwa Nerwanda said 13 illegal retailers have been arrested in Mutare in the energy regulatory body’s clampdown on unlicensed LPG traders.

“We are serious in promoting consumption of quality energy products and to that end we have made 13 arrests with the help of ZRP here in Mutare. Five of them have since gone past court processes and we await the outcome of the remaining cases. We strongly urge citizens to get LPG from registered retailers,” he said.