Govt to fast-track Cyclone Idai survivors relocation

Luthando Mapepa Chipinge Correspondent

GOVERNMENT is set to fast-track the relocation of Cyclone Idai survivors in Chimanimani to a permanent settlement to avert dangers associated with the rainy season, a Cabinet minister has said.

Speaking during the tour of a holding camp at Ngangu, Chimanimani, last Thursday, Local Government Minister Cde July Moyo said Chimanimani Rural District Council had been instructed to allocate residential stands to Cyclone Idai survivors following an outcry over poor living conditions in tents.

“Following an outcry by Cyclone Idai survivors over harsh living conditions in holding tents at Ngangu, the Government has responded by giving a nod to the local authority to allocate residential stands to survivors at identified sites to enable those who want to relocate to do so.

“Government is currently working on improving the drainage systems and modifying leaking tents at the holding camp while advancing plans for permanent resettlement.

“I have discussed with the local authority and instructed them to start pegging stands and allocate them to the survivors of Cyclone Idai so that those who wish and have capacity to develop their stands can do so.

“As of now, we are attending to the situation at the camp. We are working on the drainage systems and leaking roofs to ensure safety of inmates pending their relocation,” said Cde Moyo.

Cde Moyo said the allocation process would be foolproof and follow the official list of survivors with the ministry to foil opportunists.

“At least 32 tents are being occupied by registered survivors of Cyclone Idai. This is an initial phase and no one is going to be given title deeds. This is not to say we don’t have official records of who should be relocated, we do. There is no need to worry about the so-called chancers because the stands allocation process will follow the beneficiary list with my ministry,” he added.

Speaking during the same event, Chimanimani East legislator Cde Joshua Sacco said they had identified some areas where survivors can be resettled.

“We have identified some areas we think are suitable to resettle the survivors of Cyclone Idai. We have places like the Greenmount and Bumba. We are waiting for the relevant authorities to approve the proposal to relocate the affected families there,” he added.