Man drugs, rapes girl

Kudzai Matanga Rusape Correspondent

A RUSAPE has been arrested on allegations of drugging and raping a 16-year-old girl on her way to school.

The accused, Nigel Mandishora (27), of house number 200, Tsanzaguru, Rusape, appeared before Rusape magistrate Mr Gift Manyika facing one count of rape.

Mandishora, who was represented by Mr Kingslely Manyengavana, of Chiwanza and Partners, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He argued that he was in love with complainant and had consensual sex with her on the day in question. He was remanded out of custody on $300 bail. Mr Marlon Makamba prosecuted.

Mr Makamba argued that on October 22, 2019 at around 6:30am the complainant left home with the intention of going to school.

On her way she met Mandishora who allegedly lured her to his house on the pretext that she collect some money he owed her mother.

The complainant complied.

The matter came to light when the complainant’s father was told by an informant that on the day in question, instead of going to school, his daughter spent the day with Mandishora.

The matter was reported to the police on November 6 and complainant was referred to Rusape General Hospital for medical examination.

The case was remanded to December 9.