Grade 7 results: St Joseph’s basks in glory

Liberty Dube Post Correspondent

ST Joseph’s Mutare Primary School’s stock continues to rise after 36 of its candidates attained five units in the 2019 Grade 7 examinations.

This was one of the best performances in the province.

The school, situated in the sprawling suburb of Sakubva, attained a 97,5 percent pass rate compared to last year’s 96,87 percent.

It is accordingly ranked fourth in Manicaland trailing after John Cowie, Baring and Mutare Junior.

John Cowie are in position one with 53 top pupils with five units.

Baring and Mutare Junior are tied in second position with 37 pupils with five units apiece.

Roman Catholic Diocese of Mutare education secretary Mr Lawrence Chibvuri attributed the achievement by St Joseph’s to hard work.

“It’s natural that we feel ecstatic. This school has been working hard. Their results have always been rising.

“No doubt this is a product of teamwork, dedication and hard work. The school staff is highly supportive.

“When you tell yourself that you want to achieve something and you push towards achieving it, you produce tremendous results.

“Statistics show that we are rising with each year and we will continue working hard.

“The children are very focused and willing to learn.

“These results are owed to focus and dedication from parents. Parents usually meet the School Development Committee and the school’s administration to discuss issues pertaining to the education of our children and this yielded desired results.

“We have a committed parent community whereby when a parent enrols a child, they commit themselves.

“As a diocese we provide the vision, support and guidelines to attain excellent results.

The school was established in 1958.

Mr Chibvuri hailed the school head, Mr Peter Nyabawa, for being a dedicated professional whose passion for academic excellence is next to none.

“The school head is a visionary. He has excellent ability to lead the team.

“He has taken the school to a higher level. Among other notable achievements, the school is probably one of the first schools in Manicaland to acquire a new state-of-the-art bus.

“These are some of the things that motivate children and parents,” he added.