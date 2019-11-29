Diamond Super Cup roars into life

Fungayi Munyoro

Sports Correspondent

ZIFA Eastern Region Division One old rivals Tenax and Buffaloes were separated in the Diamond Super Cup draw which was conducted on Wednesday evening at the Zifa Manicaland provincial office.

New boys FC Makaha will face defending champions and newly promoted side Tenax at Vengere Stadium while Buffaloes will be home to Masvingo United at Chishamiso Stadium in Chiredzi.

The two matches will be played tomorrow.

Bankrolled by Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), the tournament was incepted in 2017.

It is meant for the league’s top four teams.

Surrey FC, popularly known as the Slaughter Boys, were the first winners in 2017 after beating Tenax 2-1 at Sakubva Stadium. Last year Tenax overcame Greenfuels 1-0 at Mutare Boys’ High School to be crowned the winners. They walked away with $5 000.

Tenax FC chairman Stefani Masina (pictured above)said they were ready to reclaim their title as Cup Kings.

“It is a fair draw. We cannot complain. Obviously, it is going to be a big match, it is not an easy match but as Tenax FC we are ready to defend the cup. We await the day,” he said.

Buffaloes FC captain Lloyd Katongomara said they were also geared up for their match against former PSL side Masvingo United.

“We were expecting any outcome from the draw, and it is us versus Masvingo United. The target for us will be to beat Masvingo United, go all the way and win the trophy. Any team that participates in any competition strives to win the trophy, and we are no exception,” he said.

This year’s edition is being sponsored to the tune of $140 000.

The winners will walk away with $45 000 while losing finalists will pocket $30 000. The losing semi-finalists will be $15 000 richer.

According to regional vice-chairman Wisdom Simba, the final will be played either at Vengere or Sakubva stadium