Curtain comes down on netball league

Fungayi Munyoro

Sports Correspondent

THE curtain comes down on the Rainbow Amateur Netball League (RANL) this Saturday after months of action.

Secretary-general Moses Gukurume confirmed that this weekend’s fixtures will mark the end of the season, which kicked off in March.

“Overall, the standard of play was good. There was stiff competition among the teams. We can safely say our league ended on a high note. However, some teams struggled financially to continue with their games but we hope next season will be a better year for us,” he said.

Gukurume said that the league would give something back all the teams for their efforts.

“We are having an awards ceremony on December 13 where we are going to reward our clubs for their hard work. We will reward the top three teams. Each and every team will walk away with something just as a way of encouraging them to work harder next season. We will also have awards for all the teams that came first in the regional leagues,” he said.

A total of 27 games are lined up this weekend. Teams must fulfil all their remaining fixtures or risk walk-overs.Log leaders Correctional Queens will square off with 11th-placed Black Rhinos. Second-placed ZDF will play against PPU and Lusumbami.

Mutare City Queens who have found the going tough in the league have a mammoth task as they have to play six games.

They still have two games against Lusumbami and Goldreef respectively.

The other fixtures include a game against Platinum Queens, Black Rhinos and Falcon.

Mutare City Queens coach Simba Nenhunzi hopes to build a strong side for next season.