Manica Diamonds miss out on Soccer Stars selection

Ray Bande

Senior Reporter

FOOTBALL fans in Mutare believe Castle Lager Premiership outfit Manica Diamonds deserved to have one of their players on the 2019 Soccer Stars of Year finalists’ list, especially rock steady defender Partson Jaure.

CAPS United and Highlanders provided two players each on the 2019 Soccer Stars of the Year list that was announced after an online selection process on Wednesday morning.

In striker Prince Dube and goalkeeper Arial Sibanda, Highlanders were one of the two teams that had more than one player on the calendar with CAPS United providing Johannes Ngodzo and winger Phenius Bhamusi.

But Jaure had a good season at Manica Diamonds this year and even earned the attention of the national team technical department that drafted him as one of the few local based players in the recent Africa Cup of Nations crucial qualifiers.

Paul Sigauke of Dreamhouse Suburb in Mutare said while most of the players on the list are there on merit, Jaure deserved a place.

“I think the selectors did a fairly good job.

“We can tell that most of the players on the list are there on merit but I strongly feel that Partson Jaure had a good season and deserved to be part of that list,” he said.

Munya Zinomwe echoed Sigauke’s sentiments saying it is sad that selectors usually sideline players from teams based outside the country’s main cities.

“We have seen it happen before. It is only recently because of the dominance of FC Platinum that Zvishavane players are now a constant feature on the finalists’ list. Players from cities outside Harare and Bulawayo are usually sidelined unless they have been very, very outstanding. This is why I believe Partson Jaure deserved a place on this year’s list,” he said.

The selection process, which was done online with selectors casting their votes from different locations around the country for the first time, was overseen by the PSL and Delta Beverages including their associated partners.

The 2019 finalists are:

Arial Sibanda (Highlanders), Clive Augusto (Chicken Inn), Ralph Kawondera (Triangle), Johannes Ngodzo (Caps United), Phenius Bhamusi (Caps United), King Nadolo (TelOne), Never Tigere (FC Platinum), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Wellington Taderera (Black Rhinos), Prince Dube (Highlanders) and Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba).