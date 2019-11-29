Cultural indaba roars to life

THE two-day Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) conference kicks off today at the Rainbow Hotel with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia expected to officiate at the event.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The indaba, which will be held under the theme, Leveraging Arts, Culture and Heritage for Enhanced Productivity, Job Creation and Economic Growth, is a follow-up to a stakeholders consultation workshop held in Harare last month under the auspices of the Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation ministry.

The conference is also meant to enable participants to explore themes of culture-led urban regeneration, intellectual property rights and expansion of market linkages.

A letter from one of the organisers, Saimon Mambazo Phiri seen by NewsDay Life & Style, states that the conference seeks to export opportunities of Zimbabwean art content, regionally and internationally.

“One of the expected outcomes of the conference is the creation of a time-bound matrix that informs ministries, departments, agencies and other stakeholders to deliver on specific action points in a time-bound manner,” read part of the letter.

Recently, one of the organisers, Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda, said the conference theme was aligned with the 2020 national budget theme and their hope was that interacting with the President would have a positive impact on the industry.

Another indaba to come up with comprehensive solutions to the challenges faced by the creatives will be held in Harare next year.