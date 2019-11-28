Miss Tourism Zim finals scheduled for Nyanga

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

This year’s Miss Tourism Zimbabwe final is slated for December 14 at Montclair Hotel and Casino in Juliasdale, Nyanga, as the pageant broadens its reach.

This will be the first time the pageant will be hosted outside Harare and Bulawayo since inception. Miss Tourism Zimbabwe licence holder Sarah Mpofu said they were aiming to reach different communities in the country with preparations now at an advanced stage.

“We are holding this year’s finals in Manicaland in line with our vision of taking the pageant to the people. “With support coming in from different stakeholders, our preparations are well on track,” said Mpofu.

Provincial finals were held in different parts of the country between June and July with 10 finalists being selected to compete for the national crown.

Harare will be represented by 21-year-old Hillary Mandibaya, Mashonaland Central province by Maurin Gondwe while Wendy Maturi and Samantha Makufa will stand for Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West respectively.

The other consestants are Nicole Musiyarira (Manicaland), Natasha Carol Gora (Bulawayo), while nd South will be represented by Monalisa Tafirenyika (Matebeleland North) and Charlyn Muleya (Matabeleland South).

The models will enter camp early December.

“Our provincial finalists will resume their boot camp in Manicaland on December 6. The sashing ceremony will he held on December 7,” she said.

The Miss Tourism Zimbabwe is an annual beauty pageant that selects a winner who represents Zimbabwe’s culture and diversity internationally.

The chosen beauty queen represents the country at the Miss World pageant.