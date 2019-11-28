President commends Zimbabwe Staff College

Norman Muchemwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has applauded the Zimbabwe Staff College for instilling a sense of patriotism amongst its students adding that it is a weapon that can be used to defend the county’s territorial integrity and independence.

The President was speaking at the graduation ceremony of Joint Command and Staff Course number 32 at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Thursday.

The graduation saw 69 officers drawn from the Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and the President’s Department being awarded their certificates.

The course also included 12 students drawn from Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Regional and International Allied Defence Forces.

“I commend the Zimbabwe Staff College for inculcating a mind set to its students that, first and foremost they are Zimbabweans, they are Africans and our future lies in our hands,” said the President.

“Self-awareness and knowledge is indeed a strong weapon in defending our national sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

“There are some amongst us who have lost their sense of national pride and look for direction from those who do not have the interest of the majority of our people at heart.”

The President said he is pleased to note that the curriculum of the Joint Command and Staff Course is constantly reviewed in line with contemporary threats and opportunities in the national defence and security architecture.

He added that the course also includes the teaching of national ethos and ideals through cultural exchange interactions.

The President said that the college is moving in tandem with the needs of society in terms of human capital development.

“I am privileged and honoured to officiate at this 32nd graduation ceremony of the Joint Command and Staff Course number 32. This is yet another milestone achievement in the history of the Zimbabwe Staff College as the Zimbabwe Defence Forces continues to move in tandem with other sectors of our society in human capital development.”

“My Government is cognisant of the ever changing environment which requires new skills and knowledge hence budgetary support for manpower development,” he said.

As part of the geo-political studies package, the course included a nine-day external study tour to Ghana, Lesotho, Mauritius and Rwanda.

The Zimbabwe Staff College was established in April, 1980 as the successor to the Rhodesian Directorate of Military Studies and has to date produced thousands of graduates in the peace, defence and security sectors.

The graduation was attended by Acting Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Ambassador Cain Mathema, State Security Minister Honourable Owen Ncube, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Harare Metropolitan Province Engineer Oliver Chidawu and Service Chiefs among other top Government officials.