Draw for Diamond Supper Cup on tonight

Fungayi Munyoro

THE DRAW for the Diamond Supper Cup is on tonight at the Zifa Manicaland Provincial office.

Zifa Eastern Region vice-chairman Wisdom Simba has confirmed the development.

He said the semi- final matches will be played at Chishamiso Stadium in Chiredzi and Vengere Stadium.

“We are having our draw today at the Zifa Eastern region offices at 5pm. We have invited stakeholders and representatives from the two local based teams. We could not invite Makaha and Masvingo United to cut on expenses. The team that is going to face FC Makaha will use Vengere Stadium and the other two teams will use Chishamiso Stadium in Chiredzi,” he said.

Bank-rolled by Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company, the tournament was incepted in 2017.

It is meant for the league’s top four teams.

The teams that are taking part include Tenax, Buffaloes, Masvingo United and FC Makaha.

Surrey FC popularly known as the Slaughter boys were the first winners in 2017 after beating Tenax FC 2-1 at Sakubva Stadium. Last year Tenax beat Greenfuels 1-0 at Mutare Boys High School to be crowned the winners .

They walked away with $5000.