Diamond Super Cup gets underway this Saturday

Fungayi Munyoro, Sports Correspondent

ZIFA Eastern Region Division One old rivals Tenax and Buffaloes were separated in the Diamond Supper Cup draw which was conducted yesterday (Wednesday) evening at the Zifa Manicaland provincial office.

New boys FC Makaha will face the defending champions and newly promoted side Tenax at Vengere Stadium while Buffaloes will be home to Masvingo United at Chishamiso Stadium in Chiredzi.

Both semi-finals matches will be played on Saturday.

This year’s edition is being sponsored to the tune of $140 000.

Winners will walk away with $45 000 while losing finalists will get $30 000. The losing semi-finalists will get $15 000.

According the regional vice-chairman Wisdom Simba, the final match will be played either at Vengere or Sakubva stadium.