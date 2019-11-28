Don’t work against the people, US tells govt

BY MOSES MATENGA

The United States has called on President Emerson Mnangagwa to stop working against the people to end the suffering of Zimbabweans.

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee said the Zimbabwean leader must work towards ending corruption and ensuring reforms are put in place.

“The economic crisis in Zimbabwe is causing its citizens great hardship. It’s time for the Mnangagwa government to work with, not against, its people to end corruption and implement reforms to restore the economy and end the suffering of its people,” committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

Washington has been consistent in its calls for Mnangagwa to end human rights abuses and institute reforms to ensure the democratic space is fully open in the country.

However, Zimbabwe has accused the US of meddling in its internal affairs and pursuing a regime change agenda working with civic society organisations in the country.