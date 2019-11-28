Furore in Parly over ED scarf

BY VENERANDA LANGA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s scarf caused a storm in the National Assembly yesterday after Mutasa Central MP Trevor Saruwaka (MDC Alliance) questioned why he (ED) was allowed to put on the regalia in Parliament yet opposition legislators were barred from putting on clothing with national flag colours.

MDC legislators, including Saruwaka, used to put on national colours to protest the political and economic crisis in the country.

Saruwaka had a jacket in Zimbabwe’s flag colours, but each time he put it on, Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda would eject him from the House.

Mudenda then made a ruling banning the wearing of scarfs and jackets in national colours in the House.

Mudenda yesterday defended Mnangagwa’s scarf, saying “it is the President’s trademark”.